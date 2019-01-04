'Yes I Am In Depression. Thanks To All Negative People,' Says Singer Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar shared this image on Instagram. (Image courtesy: nehakakkar

Highlights Neha Kakkar opened up about depression in a lengthy post "It's not because of one person or two," wrote Neha Kakkar "I beg please let me live happily," she added

Singer Neha Kakkar opened up about suffering from depression in an extensive note, which she shared on her Instagram stories on Friday. Neha wrote: "Yes I am in depression. Thanks to all the negative people in the world. You are successful in giving me the worst days of my life. Congratulations, you're successful." In a separate post, the 30-year-old singer clarified that her note wasn't meant for any particular individual and that it was addressed to all the negative people. "Let me make it clear, it's not because of one person or two, it's because of the world that is not letting me live my personal life. I'm thankful to everyone who love my work or me but people who talk rubbish about me without even knowing how I am or what I am going through giving me a hard time... I beg, please let me live happily." In her post, she also requested people not to interfere in her personal life and added, " I beg please don't be judgmental. I beg, please let me live."

Take a look at Neha Kakkar's post here:

Screenshot of Neha Kakkar's Instagram story. Screenshot of Neha Kakkar's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Neha Kakkar's Instagram story. Screenshot of Neha Kakkar's Instagram story.

Neha Kakkar recently occupied a spot on trends list after she reportedly unfollowed actor Himash Kohli on Instagram. Neha and actor Himansh who had confirmed their relationship on the sets of Indian Idol 10 last year, occupied a spot on the trends list after several unconfirmed reports stated that the couple might have broken-up.

Neha Kakkar stepped into the Indian music industry by participating in the singing reality show Indian Idol 2. During a recent interview with news agency IANS, Neha spoke about her stardom and said, "I always tell everybody that I feel I am living my dream. Whatever is happening with me has always been a dream for me and I never thought that all this can become a reality one day. People have made me so big now which I never thought I can be as a female singer."

Neha Kakkar is a Bollywood singer, who is best-known for singing tracks such as Dilbar redux, Manali Trance and Kala Chashma among others. She has also featured as a judge in several singing reality shows. Neha Kakkar's last song Aankh Mare redux from Simmba topped the music charts.