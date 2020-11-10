Neha Kakkar And Rohanpreet Singh Give A Sneak Peek Into Their Honeymoon. See Pics

Highlights
- The couple flew to Dubai earlier this week for their honeymoon
- The shared glimpse of their fun time on social media on Tuesday
- Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh got married on October 24
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are making beautiful memories in Dubai and how. The couple, who flew to Dubai earlier this week for their honeymoon, have been sharing glimpses of their fun time on their respective social media handles. On Tuesday, Neha Kakkar shared videos of herself enjoying a car ride with Rohanpreet. She looks stunning in a black dress. Some of the videos that the singer shared on her Instagram stories also features her dancing in the back seat of their car. Neha and Rohanpreet also had a lovely time at the beach in Dubai, all thanks to mesmerising sunset and breathtaking view.
Check out more glimpses of Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's honeymoon here:
Some fan clubs dedicated to the singer also shared pictures of her from Dubai. In one of the photos, both Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh can be seen sporting face masks. Take a look:
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh got married in a traditional Sikh ceremony on October 24. The duo flew to Dubai over the weekend, after which they shared videos from their honeymoon suite. Take a look:
Before taking off to their honeymoon, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh celebrated their first Karwa Chauth in India. See pictures from their festivities:
Meanwhile, also check out stunning photos of Neha and Rohanpreet from their wedding album:
Best Clicks of my life!!! @rohanpreetsingh You make me look even better when I'm with You
@rohanpreetsingh 's Bride!
@rohanpreetsingh and Family hosted the Best Reception Ever!! Thank youuu everyone in the family, Nehu Loves you all
Neha Kakkar is best-known for singing tracks such as Dilbar redux, Manali Trance, Kala Chashma, Aankh Mare redux from Simmba among many others. Rohanpreet Singh is known for participating in wedding reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.