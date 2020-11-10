Neha Kakkar And Rohanpreet Singh Give A Sneak Peek Into Their Honeymoon. See Pics

Neha Kakkar shared this photo. (Image courtesy: nehakakkar )

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are making beautiful memories in Dubai and how. The couple, who flew to Dubai earlier this week for their honeymoon, have been sharing glimpses of their fun time on their respective social media handles. On Tuesday, Neha Kakkar shared videos of herself enjoying a car ride with Rohanpreet. She looks stunning in a black dress. Some of the videos that the singer shared on her Instagram stories also features her dancing in the back seat of their car. Neha and Rohanpreet also had a lovely time at the beach in Dubai, all thanks to mesmerising sunset and breathtaking view.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh got married in a traditional Sikh ceremony on October 24. The duo flew to Dubai over the weekend, after which they shared videos from their honeymoon suite. Take a look:

Before taking off to their honeymoon, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh celebrated their first Karwa Chauth in India.

Neha Kakkar is best-known for singing tracks such as Dilbar redux, Manali Trance, Kala Chashma, Aankh Mare redux from Simmba among many others. Rohanpreet Singh is known for participating in wedding reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.