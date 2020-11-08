Neha Kakkar And Rohanpreet Singh Fly To Dubai For Honeymoon. See Pics

Highlights
- Rohanpreet Singh shared a video from their Dubai hotel on Sunday
- Neha Kakkar also shared a few pictures from the Mumbai airport
- Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet got married on October 24 in Delhi
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh, who got married in November, flew out of Mumbai on Sunday for their destination honeymoon. The couple, who took off to Dubai for honeymoon, shared pictures and videos from the Mumbai airport on Sunday morning and later from the 5-star Palazzo Versace hotel, where they are currently staying. In one of the videos, Neha can be seen enjoying her coffee at the airport while in another, Rohanpreet Singh can be seen giving a tour of their hotel. Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh got married on October 24 in Delhi. They hosted a grand reception in Mumbai later. Check out glimpses of their honeymoon here:
Last week, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh celebrated their first Karwa Chauth. Pictures from their festivities were all things nice. In the pictures, the singer can be seen wearing a red outfit while Rohanpreet looks dashing in a white sherwani and an embroidered shawl. "My first Karwa Chauth with hubby," Neha Kakkar captioned one of her posts while sharing another album, she wrote: "Thank you, Mumma Papa for everything!"
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet got married in a gurudwara on the morning of October 24 in Delhi. The function was followed by grand celebrations on the same day. Neha wore a pale pink lehenga set in the morning while for the evening ceremony, she picked a red lehenga.
She looked gorgeous in a silver-white lehenga at her wedding reception. Take a look:
Neha Kakkar is best-known for singing tracks such as Dilbar redux, Manali Trance, Kala Chashma, Aankh Mare redux from Simmba among many others. Rohanpreet Singh is known for participating in wedding reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. He also appeared in the musical reality show India's Rising Star and was the first runner up in second season.