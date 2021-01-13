Lohri 2021: Neha Kakkar And Rohanpreet Singh Celebrated The Festival, Their First, Like This

Lohri 2021: Neha Kakkar shared this photo. (Image courtesy: nehakakkar)

Lohri this year is quite special for Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh - it's the first time they are celebrating this festival together. The duo, who got married in October last year, shared glimpses of their celebrations on their respective social media handles on Wednesday afternoon. Neha, dressed in a green and pink outfit from the shelves of Rajbinder Kaur, can be seen happily posing with hubby Rohanpreet, who can be seen wearing a black suit. The pictures are from Neha Kakkar's friend Suyesha's engagement ceremony, which the couple appear to have attended on Lohari. Sharing the photos, Neha expressed her excitement about celebrating her first Lohari with Rohanpreet with these words: "Aaj hai #NehuPreet ki first Lohri! Happy Lohri, Hubby. Happy Lohri, everyone!"

Rohanpreet's caption for his Lohari-special post read: "Aj sadi pehli lohri hai. Sanu dona nu te tuhanu sareyan nu v bohot bohot mubarkaan! Happy Lohri, wifey."

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh had a traditional Punjabi wedding on October 24. They shared videos from their roka ceremony on October 20. On her wedding day, Neha wore a Sabyasachi lehenga for the daytime ceremony and a gorgeous blood-red lehenga from the shelves of designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock for the night party.

Neha Kakkar has sung tracks like Dilbar redux, Manali Trance, Kala Chashma, Aankh Mare redux from Simmba, among many others. Rohanpreet Singh is known for participating in wedding reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. He also appeared in the musical reality show India's Rising Star and was the first runner up in the second season.