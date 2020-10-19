Neha Dhupia's Pic From Maldives Is What 'Monday Blues' Should Look Like

Neha Dhupia shared this image. (courtesy nehadhupia)

Neha Dhupia, who is currently on a vacation in Maldives, along with her husband Angad Bedi and daughter Mehr, added another post to her Instagram entry and it will make you go green with envy. The actress added a set of stunning pictures of herself on her social media handle. In the pictures, Neha, dressed in a printed outfit, can be seen happily posing for the camera, with a stunning backdrop of the blue waters of Maldives. In some of the pictures, she accessorised her look with a hat and sunglasses. She captioned the post: "Anyone else feeling those Monday blues like I am." She accompanied the post with the hashtag #nofilter.

Check out Neha Dhupia's post here:

On Sunday, the actress added a super cute picture of herself, also featuring her husband Angad Bedi and their daughter Mehr. "Look into my eyes and you will sea," she wrote.

"Angad Bedi spotted in Maldives with a woman in black bikini and face covered... Should I be worried?" She hilariously captioned one of her posts from her Maldives diary.

Neha Dhupia married Angad Bedi at a private ceremony in New Delhi in 2018. The couple welcomed their daughter Mehr in the same year. Angad Bedi recently featured in the biopic Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which stars Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role.

In terms of movies, Neha Dhupia was last seen in the short film Devi, alongside Kajol and Shruti Haasan. She features as one of the gang leaders on Roadies Revolution. Neha, a former beauty queen, is best-known for her performances in films such as Singh Is King, Hindi Medium, Tumhari Sulu and Lust Stories among many others.