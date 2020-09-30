A Trip Down Memory Lane With Neha Dhupia - See Pic From Miss Universe 2002

Blast from the past. (Image courtesy: naughtynatty_g )

Our Wednesday couldn't get any better we chanced upon a throwback picture of Neha Dhupia from the beauty pageant Miss Universe. The actress posted a picture, originally shared by Natasha Suresh Grover, on her Instagram story that was clicked at Miss Universe 2002. For those who don't know, Neha Dhupia won the Femina Miss India title in 2002 and was placed in the top 10 at the Miss Universe 2002 pageant. In the throwback photo, Neha Dhupia looks stunning in a black outfit. Her million-dollar smile in the photo is enough to cheer you up. Take a look at the actress' Instagram story here:

Screenshot of Neha Dhupia's Instagram story.

Neha Dhupia married actor Angad Bedi in May, 2018. The couple are parents to a daughter named Mehr. The actress often shares glimpses of her little daughter on her social media profile. On Daughter's Day, she posted a picture of Mehr dressed in a white frock and wrote: "Words fall short ... #happydaughtersday today and everyday my little chatter box."

When Neha Dhupia shared pictures of Angad Bedi and Mehr from their Raksha Bandhan celebrations, we just loved it. "This is such a special Festival ... missing our family loads but hope all you fortunate ones celebrated with your brothers and sisters in person and for the ones who couldn't ... celebrated like us ... virtually!" she captioned the post.

In terms of work, Neha Dhupia was last seen in Priyanka Banerjee's short film Devi, in which she co-starred with Kajol, Shruti Haasan, Neena Kulkarni and Shivani Raghuvanshi. The actress, known for her performances in films such as Singh Is Kinng, Tumhari Sulu, Hindi Medium and Lust Stories, also features as one of the gang leaders on MTV's reality show Roadies: Revolution.