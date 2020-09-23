Angad Bedi Shares Adorable Father-Daughter Moments With Baby Mehr. See Pics

Angad Bedi shared this photo. (Image courtesy: angadbedi)

Highlights "I knew you were trouble," wrote Angad

"Daddy's little girl," he added

The photos feature the father-daughter duo twinning in white outfits

To cheer up your mood, we have something really adorable today - pictures of Angad Bedi and his daughter Mehr. The actor, on Wednesday, shared a couple of super cute photos of himself and the little munchkin from what appears to be a flight. In the pictures, Angad Bedi can be seen holding Mehr in his arms and giving her a peck on her cheek. The father-daughter duo can be seen twinning in white outfits. Sharing the pictures, clicked by wife Neha Dhupia, Angad wrote: "I knew you were trouble...#daddyslittlegirl. Thank you for capturing this moment, Neha." Check out the post here:

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi got married in May, 2018. They welcomed Mehr in November last year. The couple often treat their fans to cute photos of their baby girl. Earlier this month, Angad Bedi took a walk with Mehr considering all safety precautions. He posted pictures of themselves and wrote: "Wear your mask! Let's not take #covid19 for granted. From us to you."

We have also selected a few more photos of baby Mehr for you, check them out here:

In terms of work, Neha Dhupia was last seen in Priyanka Banerjee's short film Devi, in which she co-starred with Kajol, Shruti Haasan, Neena Kulkarni and Shivani Raghuvanshi. The actress is known for her performances in films such as Singh Is Kinng, Tumhari Sulu, Hindi Medium and Lust Stories.

Angad Bedi, on the other hand, was last seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, in which he will star alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Before that, he starred in web-series The Verdict - State Vs Nanavati.