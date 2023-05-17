How Neha Dhupia's Parents Reacted To Her Pregnancy Before Marriage: 'You Have 72 Hours'

Angad Bedi with Neha Dhupia. (courtesy: nehadhupia)

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are couple goals. From going on holidays to celebrating each other's milestones, the two never fail to share snippets with their online family. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi got married in an intimate ceremony in May 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, Mehr, in November 2018. Now, Neha Dhupia has opened up about her pregnancy before marriage and how her parents reacted to the news. Speaking to Zoom, the actress said that it was her “choice” and she wasn't “hurting anyone”. Neha Dhupia said, “My choices are not hurting anyone so then there's no harm in doing what you want, what you please and look at where it got us."

On how her parents reacted to the news, Neha Dhupia added that her parents “were like okay”. She said, “We had a nonlinear wedding. We were pregnant before we got married. So, when we went and broke the news to my parents, they were like okay, this is great. But you have 72 hours before we turn this around. Let's get married. I was given 2 and a half days to then go back to Bombay and get married."

Before this, Angad Bedi had spoken about Neha Dhupia's pregnancy on the actress' radio chat show No Filter Neha. The actor had confessed that he “was extremely nervous” at the time of approaching the parents. "Considering that you didn't want to break the news that you were expecting, so we had to tell them that we need to get married and we love each other. I was extremely nervous because that was the judgement day, technically. To break the news to your parents, I really had cold feet as clearly it was not going to come from you (Neha). Everything had to come from me. I had to really man up and speak. I just had to blurt it out and see the reaction," he had said.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi recently celebrated their fifth anniversary earlier this month. Teh actress shared a bunch of adorable pictures from their Maldives vacation and wrote, “Happy anniversary my love…Here's to holding you closer than close and building our little nest together … here's to working it out thru thick n thin, thru agreeing n disagreeing , thru loving and laughing … and most importantly here's to keeping it real … half a decade to [infinity sign].”

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are also parents to son Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi.