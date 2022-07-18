Neha Dhupia Is Living Her Best Life In Maldives. See Pics

Neha Dhupia shared this image. (courtesy: nehadhupia)

Neha Dhupia is holidaying at a celeb-approved location, pictures from which she shared on her Instagram profile on Monday. Any guesses? We are talking about Maldives of course. The actress checked into the island nation a few days ago and has actively been posting pictures from it. In the latest set of pictures, the former Miss India can be seen chilling in a pool." She captioned the post: "Feeling fly like a flamingo." Before checking into Maldives, Neha Dhupia shared a fun reel from the airport and she captioned it: "Taking us to all the right places... Mumbai to Maldives."

See Neha Dhupia's posts here:

Neha Dhupia's husband Angad Bedi, who accompanied her to Maldives, shared a super cute video of himself with son. He captioned the post: "Son days."

Angad Bedi checked into Maldives like this and he captioned the post: "Been a while Maldives."

Neha Dhupia married Angad Bedi at a private ceremony in New Delhi in 2018. The couple welcomed their daughter Mehr in the same year. The couple also welcomed a baby boy last year and they have named him Guriq.

On the work front, Neha Dhupia was last seen in the short film Devi, alongside Kajol and Shruti Haasan. She also featured as one of the gang leaders on Roadies Revolution. Neha, a former beauty queen, is best-known for her performances in films such as Singh Is King, Hindi Medium, Tumhari Sulu and Lust Stories among many others.