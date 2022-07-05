20 Years Later, Neha Dhupia 'Stood Taller' On The Miss India Stage. See Her Post

Neha Dhupia on the Miss India stage with her family. (courtesy: nehadhupia)

Neha Dhupia has penned a moving note to mark 20 years of her Miss India journey. Neha has also shared a series of pictures to celebrate the special day in her life. The opening slide features Neha Dhupia, dressed in a shimmery ensemble, standing on the stage with the Crown. It seems she is giving a speech. The next one is a happy frame of her family, followed by a picture with her parents. The actress has also shared a then and now collage. The photos were clicked at the recently concluded grand finale of Miss India 2022. She was one of the jury members. Now, it's time to read Neha Dhupia's heartwarming note. “20 years that went by in a flash … but if I shut my eyes and think, all I have is gratitude in my heart. I didn't think that it would be possible to wear this crown on stage again and relive one of the most precious moments of my life with my most precious people.”

Talking about how she feels after 20 years, Neha Dhupia added, “20 years later, I stood taller, stronger, more experienced and a few dress size bigger…But most importantly, I stood for every little girl who dares to dream and work hard towards it, for every daughter who wants nothing more than to make her parents proud, for every partner who bases their relationship on love and equality. And, for every mother who wants to live her dream and wants nothing more than to have her children by her side as she does that. Sometimes in life even if we don't have a crown … we all have our sparkle. Love Miss India 2002 -2022”

Neha Dhupia's friends from the industry have flooded the comment section with loved-filled messages. Maria Goretti said, “Just so inspirational Neha, you keep it real.” Actress Soha Ali Khan, “Hear hear. Well done, Neha. You really can have it all.” Soha's sister Saba Pataudi also left a congratulation note under the post.

Sophie Choudry said, “Beautifully said Neha. Very proud of you. Shine on”.

Here is the post we are talking about:

Neha Dhupia has also shared some pictures on Instagram Stories from the night. A picture of her “everything”.

Screenshot of Neha Dhupia's Instagram story.

And, this is what Neha Dhupia's “world” looks like.

Screenshot of Neha Dhupia's Instagram story.

Neha Dhupia was last seen in the film A Thursday.