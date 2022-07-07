Neetu Kapoor's Holiday Pic With Riddhima And Bharat Is Giving Daughter-In-Law Alia Bhatt 'FOMO'

Neetu Kapoor with Riddhima and Bharat. (courtesy: neetu54)

A lot of Bollywood celebrities are currently holidaying in London, and the latest celebrity to land in the city is Neetu Kapoor. The actress has shared a post on her Instagram handle featuring her daughter Riddhima Kapoor and son-in-law Bharat Sahni. In the image, the mother-daughter duo is twinning in black while Bharat looks dapper in a white t-shirt paired with yellow framed sunglasses. Sharing the post, Neetu Kapoor captioned it as "Family that give you a reason to SMILE". However, what caught our attention was Alia Bhatt's comment. Soon after Neetu shared the post, Alia wrote, "Fomooooo" (Fear Of Missing Out), followed by heart emoticons. For those who don't know, Alia Bhatt is also in London shooting for her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Here have a look:

Here's what Alia Bhatt commented on Neetu Kapoor's post:

A few days ago, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni checked in London, and soon after, she shared several pictures on her Instagram stories. She also shared a photo with her cousin Kareena Kapoor and aunt Rima Jain, who are also vacationing in London. Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor is currently basking on the success of her recently released movie Jugjugg Jeeyo, co-starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor. It was her first film after the death of her husband and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. The actor died on April 30, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.

In a recent interview with NDTV, Neetu Kapoor revealed that she was in a bad place emotionally when Karan Johar offered her Jugjugg Jeeyo. She added that her son Ranbir Kapoor encouraged her to start working. She said, "I was going through a very bad state at the time. Ranbir and Karan were at my house, and Ranbir said, "Mom what are you going to do now, you should start working," and Karan said, "Can I come tomorrow with a script?" Just a day after that he and Raj came. The script was so good. Even in that state of mind, what I was going through, I was stunned at how well it was written. The scenes were beautiful, the dialogues were so powerful, I said I'm doing it. It was so lovely. It's the script that draws you, everybody was drawn towards the script."