Neetu Kapoor's Joint Birthday Wish For Son Ranbir Kapoor And Sister-In-Law Rima Jain

Ranbir with aunt Rima. (courtesy: neetu54)

Happy birthday, Ranbir Kapoor. The actor turns 41. On this very special occasion, Ranbir has received a sweet birthday wish from none other than his mother, veteran star Neetu Kapoor. She has shared a picture from Ranbir's birthday celebration on Instagram Stories. Here, we can see that the table is all set with red rose petals and delicious-looking cakes. “Happy Birthday, Raha's papa” was written on one of the cakes. Adorable, did we hear? Don't miss Ranbir and Alia Bhatt's cute wedding day photo kept next to the cakes. Sharing the photograph of the set-up, Neetu Kapoor wrote, “Birthday celebration with my most special.”

Screenshot of Neetu Kapoor's Instagram story

Neetu Kapoor, in a follow-up post on Instagram Stories, shared a throwback picture of Ranbir Kapoor looking dapper in a finely tailored navy blue suit. It seems that the pic was clicked at an award show. The note attached to it read, “Happy Birthday [red heart] Feel grateful for this special human being [loved up emoji].”

Screenshot of Neetu Kapoor's Instagram story

Well, did you know Ranbir Kapoor shares his birthday with his aunt Rima Jain? In a video, shared by Neetu Kapoor on Instagram Stories, we can see Ranbir wishing her on the special day and feeding a slice of cake. “Happy Birthday, Rima Jain. Love and Hugs [red heart and smiley emoji]” read the caption. Rima Jain is the youngest daughter of Raj Kapoor and sister of late actor Rishi Kapoor. She is married to Manoj Jain. The couple has two sons — Armaan Jain and Aadar Jain.

Screenshot of Neetu Kapoor's Instagram story

Ranbir Kapoor's wife, actress Alia Bhatt, has shared a quirky birthday wish on Instagram. Alia once again mentioned Ranbir's infamous “secret account.” Sharing a slew of images – from their vacations and wedding – Alia Bhatt wrote, “My love…my best friend…my happiest place. As you read this caption from your secret account sitting right next to me…All I would like to say is…Happy birthday, baby… You make it ALL magical.”

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also posted a heart-warming birthday wish for her baby brother. She shared a montage on Instagram Stories, with the caption reading, “Happiest birthday, Rans. May this special day in your life be beautiful, full of love, laughter, and happiness. I promise to bug you forever. #reallifetomandjerry #brothersisterlove.”

Screenshot of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Instagram story

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for Animal. The film also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. Animal will be released in theatres on December 1.