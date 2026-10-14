Neetu Kapoor Revisits Her Sangeet Night Where Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Performed For Rishi Kapoor

Rishi and Neetu Kapoor's wedding was a memorable chapter in the history of Bollywood's iconic Kapoor family. Years after their wedding festivities, Neetu revisited the special occasion by sharing a throwback picture from her sangeet night on Instagram.

The photograph showed legendary Pakistani singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan performing at Rishi Kapoor's residence, while the late actor is seen appreciating the singer's soulful performance. The text on the image read, "Rarest of the rare. Rishi ji appreciating Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. Neetu wrote, "Our sangeet night," followed by two pink heart emojis.

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh got married on January 22, 1980, at RK House in Chembur. During her appearance on Swiggy's YouTube channel, Neetu revealed that there was a massive crowd at her wedding.

“I fainted because there were too many people, and my husband was petrified of crowds, so before getting onto the horse he fainted. So he was having brandy. I was having brandy. So that's how our wedding was, I was drunk when I was taking the pheras," she said.

The actor also recalled that pickpockets had managed to sneak into their wedding celebrations. She revealed that some of them even gifted the couple stones and slippers.



“There were pickpockets at my wedding. They gave me gifts that had stones, chappals. They were all so well dressed and we thought they were guests. They crashed the wedding because it was such a huge wedding,” Neetu recalled.

Rishi Kapoor died on 30 April 2020 at the age of 67. He passed away at Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai, following a two-year battle with leukaemia.

On the work front, Neetu Kapoor was last seen in the family comedy-drama film Daadi Ki Shaadi, which released in theatres on May 8.

Also Read | Neetu Kapoor Reveals Fasting When Rishi Kapoor's Films Didn't Work: "Would Go To Temples, Gurudwaras And Churches"