Neetu Kapoor, Missing Rishi Kapoor On Karwa Chauth, Shared This Post

The Kapoors had a major fam-jam on Karwa Chauth and glimpses of the celebrations have been shared by Neetu Kapoor and her daughter Riddhima on Instagram. Neetu Kapoor lost her husband, actor Rishi Kapoor, in April this year. As the Kapoor family members got together on Karwa Chauth, she remembered Rishi Kapoor with a heart-wrenching note on Instagram. Sharing a photo with her family members, Neetu Kapoor wrote: "Karwa Chauth with family. Miss you Kapoor Sahab." The Kapoor family photo shared by Neetu also features her daughter Riddhima, Kareena Kapoor, Nitasha Nanda, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa Malhotra, and Rima and Manoj Jain. Riddhima, missing her father, dropped the red heart on her mother's post.

Entries to the Kapoors' Karwa Chauth album were also made by Kareena Kapoor and Riddhima. Sharing a photo with her cousins and Anissa, Kareena wrote: "Ladies and no gentlemen." While in Riddhima's "family dinner" photo, we also spotted actress Tara Sutaria as Aadar Jain's plus one - they are rumoured to be dating.

After Rishi Kapoor's death, Neetu often shared priceless memories on Instagram with heart-touching notes about the value of loved ones. "End of our story," she had written in her good bye note to Rishi Kapoor.

Rishi Kapoor died in Mumbai on April 30 after battling cancer for two years. He was 67. Riddhima, who is a Delhi-based jewellery designer, has been staying with her mother in Mumbai since then.