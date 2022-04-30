Neetu Kapoor Gets Emotional Remembering Rishi Kapoor: 'Losing A Partner Of 45 Years Was Difficult And Painful'

Neetu Kapoor's post for Rishi Kapoor (Courtesy: neetu54)

On Saturday, on Rishi Kapoor's second death anniversary, his wife and actress Neetu Kapoor shared an emotional post. Neetu Kapoor shared a video from the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors, where a contestant shared that Rishi Kapoor had helped her husband. To this, Neetu Kapoor replied by saying, "Rishi ji nahi hai but mai roz kisi na kisi se milti hu aur roz koi na koi mujhe unki yaad dilaata hai. Sabki ek story hai unke saath (Rishi ji is no longer here but everyday someone or the other reminds me of him. Everybody has a story with him)."

Neetu Kapoor captioned the video as "Today is two years since rishi ji left us ... losing a partner of 45 years was difficult n painful at that time the only way to heal my heart was to keep myself mentally occupied .. Movie n television helped me achieve that Rishi ji will always be remembered n will stay in everyone's heart forever."

Rishi Kapoor died on April 30, 2020, after a prolonged illness. Fans are also remembering Rishi Kapoor and they commented on Neetu Kapoor's post. One wrote, "Always in our hearts, can't believe it's been two years." Another one wrote, "One of my all-time favorite his memories will live on in our hearts."

Check out Neetu Kapoor's post here:

Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor worked together in films like Kabhi Kabhi, Khel Khel Mein and Amar Akbar Anthony and love blossomed between the two.

On the work front, Neetu Kapoor is returning to films with Karan Johar's Jug Jug Jeeyo with Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor.