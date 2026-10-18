Neeti Mohan's Father Dies, Palak Muchhal And Shreya Ghoshal Pay Tributes

Indian playback singer Neeti Mohan is mourning the loss of her father, Brij Mohan Sharma, who died on October 15. Neeti shared the news on Sunday, October 18, in a social media post.

Neeti and her family remembered Brij Mohan Sharma as a loving father and husband whose guidance, values and support remained central to their lives. Sharing the news of his death, she wrote, "With profound grief and a heavy heart, we regret to share the sad demise of our beloved father, Mr Brij Mohan Sharma who left for his heavenly abode on 15.10.2026."

The singer also spoke about the memories and lessons he had left behind. She added, "A loving husband and a father, a guiding light, and the pillar of our family. His wisdom, kindness, values, and unconditional love will forever remain in our hearts. Though he is no longer with us, his blessings, teachings, and beautiful memories will continue to guide us throughout our lives."

"His absence has left a void that can never be filled, but his love will live on in our hearts forever. May his noble soul rest in eternal peace. We will miss you Papa," Neeti concluded.

Several celebrities from the entertainment industry reached out to Neeti following the announcement.

Singer Shreya Ghoshal recalled Brij Mohan Sharma's warm nature and his bond with his family. Offering her condolences, she wrote, "My deepest condolences to you and your family. He was such a doting father and a simple, warm human being. No words can ever fill the void of losing a parent. May God give you and your family the strength to cope with this pain. Om Shanti"

Neha Dhupia also sent her love to the singer, commenting, "Neeti my love n strength to you and the entire family."

Singer Palak Muchhal wrote, “I'm so deeply sorry to hear about uncle. I know how precious the bond between a daughter and her father is, and my heart aches for you. May all the beautiful memories and the love he has left behind give you strength through this difficult time. Keeping you and your family in my prayers. Sending you so much love and a very tight hug. Om shanti.”

Actor Dia Mirza also offered her condolences, writing, “My deepest condolences Neeti Your father has left a deep impact in our world by raising such strong, independent, empathetic and loving girls. I will never forget our conversation on the flight about him. Love and light. Om Shanti.”

Music composer and singer Himesh Reshammiya commented, “May god bless his soul and give strength to the family.” Maniesh Paul also paid his respects with the message, "Om Shanti."

Shankar Mahadevan, Pragya Jaiswal, Aparshakti Khurana and others also paid tribute in the comments section.

Brij Mohan Sharma was a strong support system for his four daughters, Neeti, Shakti, Mukti and Kriti Mohan. He encouraged them to pursue their interests and build careers in the entertainment industry.

While Neeti made her mark as a playback singer, her sisters pursued careers in dance and acting.