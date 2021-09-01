Neena Gupta, Why So Cool? The Internet Agrees And How

Neena Gupta in a still from the video. (courtesy Neenagupta)

Highlights "Waah jee waah," commented Soni Razdan

"You are looking so, so cool," commented Anu Ranjan

Neena Gupta will next be seen in 'Masaba Masaba 2'

Neena Gupta's latest Instagram entry is uber cool and her Instafam seems to share a similar school of thought. She posted a video of herself dressed to perfection. The veteran actress can be seen dressed in a black top that she paired with matching shorts. She wore black shoes and accessorised her look with a leather tote. Simply put, Neena Gupta's swag is off the charts in the video as she sways to the evergreen track Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai from the film Guide. Neena Gupta's caption for the post was the same as the lyrics of the song. "You are looking so, so cool," commented Anu Ranjan. Her Sardar Ka Grandson co-star and friend Soni Razdan wrote: "Waah jee waah!" Maanvi Gagroo, who worked with Neena Gupta in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, dropped fire emojis in the comments.

See Neena Gupta's post here:

Leave it to Neena Gupta to dress to impress for every occasion. See some of her posts here:

Neena Gupta, star of films like Aadat Se Majboor, Gandhi, Mandi, Utsav, Laila, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Trikaal, Susman, Kaarnama, in the recent years, made appearances in films like Veere Di Wedding, Panga, Mulk and Badhaai Ho.

She also starred in Amazon Prime Video's web-series Panchayat and Netflix's Masaba Masaba, in which she featured along with her daughter and designer Masaba Gupta. She will soon be seen in the second season of the Netflix series. Neena Gupta launched her memoir Sach Kahun Toh earlier this year.

Neena Gupta recently starred in Netflix's Sardar Ka Grandson, alongside Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Soni Razdan, John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari. She also featured in Sandeep Aur Pink Faraar, with Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor.