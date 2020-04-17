Neena Gupta, In Lockdown Cooking Mode, Bakes Orange Cake

The actress, as always, accompanied her post with a hilarious caption

Neena Gupta, In Lockdown Cooking Mode, Bakes Orange Cake

Neena Gupta in a still from the clip. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights

  • Neena Gupta shared a post on Friday
  • She posted a video from her cooking session
  • "Desi ladki vilayati ho gayi hai ji," wrote Neena Gupta
New Delhi:

Neena Gupta's latest entry on social media will make you drool, literally. The Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan actress donned the chef's hat and baked a cake on Friday. Sharing a glimpse of her cooking session, Neena Gupta posted a clip on Instagram and we can't get enough of it. In the clip, Neena can be seen checking the consistency of the cake and taking it out from the oven for a better "close-up." Neena also mentioned that this is the second time that she has made an orange cake. The actress, as always, accompanied her post with a hilarious caption and wrote: "Desi ladki vilayati ho gayi hai ji." LOL.

Take a look at her video:

Desi ladki vilaiti ho gaee hai ji

A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

Neena Gupta is keeping herself busy during lockdown by not only cooking but also by giving haircut to her husband Vivek Mehra. In one of previous posts, she could be seen cutting Mr Mehra's hair like a pro. In case you haven't seen the picture yet, check it out now:

Return favour free mein kuch nahin milta

A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

On the work front, Neena Gupta has featured in several films such as Aadat Se Majboor, Gandhi, Mandi, Utsav, Laila, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Trikaal, Susman, Kaarnama, Khalnayak, Bhagavad Gita: Song Of The Lord, Woh Chokri, Veere Di Wedding, Badhaai Ho and Panga. She was last seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. In the film, Neena Gupta co-starred with Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar and Gajraj Rao. She will next be seen in a special appearance in Kabir Khan's '83, in which Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the lead role. The film will also feature Ranveer's actress wife Deepika Padukone.

Comments
neena guptaneena gupta cake
Web Stories
Gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Food How To Make Sheer Khurma Dessert At Home
Health Exercises To Relieve Back Pain
Travel 9 Best Things To Do On Your Trip To Agra
Fashion How To Work From Home in Style
Entertainment Meet Alia Bhatt's Best Friend, Akansha
Beauty Stop Dandruff In Its Track With Easy Home Remedies
Tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com