Neena Gupta Asks What Her Trikal Co-Star Looks Like Now. Simple - Here's How

Nikhil Bhagat and Deepika Padukone in a still from Tamasha.(Image courtesy: YouTube)

Don't we all have a particular picture in our photo archive that brings back all the memories? A picture that makes us reminisce about old times. Well, the reason we brought this up today is because the latest picture shared by veteran actress Neena Gupta has a similar story. On Tuesday, the 60-year-old actress chanced upon a throwback picture of herself and Nikhil Bhagat, her co-star from 1985 film Trikal. Neena Gupta, who is clearly not in touch with the actor, wrote in her caption: "Throwback... Me and Nikhil in Trikal. Where are you Nikhil, what do you look like now?"

That's not a very difficult question to answer. Nikhil Bhagat has sporadically been seen on screen and several comments on Ms Gupta's post informed her that he played Deepika Padukone's father in Imtiaz Ali's 2015 film Tamasha. Nikhil Bhagat made his Bollywood debut in Prakash Jha's 1984 film Hip Hip Hurray.

Check out Neena Gupta's post here:

Here's a film still of Nikhil Bhagat and Deepika Padukone in Tamasha:

A still from Tamasha. ( Image courtesy: YouTube)

Nikhil Bhagat played young Ruiz Pereira in Shyam Benegal's Trikal, set in Goa in 1961 during the last days of Portuguese rule. Besides Neena Gupta, the film featured an ensemble cast comprising of much of Indian cinema's arthouse talent of the time - Leela Naidu, Naseeruddin Shah, Soni Razdan, Dalip Tahil, Anita Kanwar, K K Raina, Ila Arun and several other noted names appeared. Trikal. In which Neena Gupta played a pivotal role as domestic help in a sprawling Goan family who acts as a medium between the elderly matriarch (Leela Naidu) and her dead husband, won two National Film Awards - Best Direction and the Best Costume Design.

Neena Gupta was last seen in the National Award-winning film Badhaai Ho. Her line-up of films includes Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga, co-starring Kangana Ranaut and Richa Chadha, and Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. She also has Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan in the pipeline.

