Neena Gupta As Draupadi In 1993 Film Still. 'Hain Na Kuch Baat?'

Once again, Neena Gupta has proved that no one can outdo her when it comes to throwback posts. In case you are wondering why we are saying this, you need to check Neena Gupta's latest Instagram post, which will make you stop and say, wow. While we were still recuperating from Neena Gupta's 25-year-old throwback picture, the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actress treated her fans to a new throwback photo of herself and it is beyond stunning. The blast from the past is a still from the 1993 Sanskrit film Bhagavad Gita: Song Of The Lord, in which she played the role of Draupadi. In the throwback photo, Neena can be seen sporting a red bindi, a nose ring, a gold necklace and earrings. Her expression will give you goosebumps.

Sharing the photo, Neena Gupta wrote: "Hai na kuch baat! Throwback from a Sanskrit film, Bhagavad Geeta." The G. V. Iyer-directed film won the National Film Award for the Best Feature Film in the same year.

A couple of days ago, Neena Gupta shared a really old photograph of herself and sent the Internet into a tizzy. The actress could be seen sporting short hair, a black saree and a gold choker neckpiece in that throwback photo, which trended for days on social media. Take a look:

On the work front, Neena Gupta was last seen in the recently-released film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, in which she co-starred with Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar and Gajraj Rao. The actress will next be seen in a special appearance in Kabir Khan's '83, which will star Ranveer Singh in the lead role.