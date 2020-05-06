'Needy Daughter' Sara Ali Khan Can't Wait To Get Back To Work

Sara with Amrita Singh. (courtesy saraalikhan95)

Highlights Sara posted a picture collage on Wednesday

"But for now - I'm a cook, cleaner, binge TV watcher," she added

Sara was last seen in Love Aaj Kal

Sara Ali Khan is missing work, so much that she posted a collage of the throwback pictures from the days she used to shoot for her films. The collaged comprised pictures of the actress along with David Dhawan and Rohit Shetty. Sara talked about how the lockdown has transformed her from a "working woman" to a needy daughter, annoying sister, a cook, a cleaner and a responsible citizen. She captioned the post: "Missing being a working woman on a working Wednesday. But for now - I'm a cook, cleaner, binge TV watcher, nerdy reader, annoying sister, needy daughter, responsible citizen and hopeful human." She added the hashtags #stayhome, #staysafe and #staypositive to her post.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan's post here:

Sara Ali Khan keeps herself busy with her regular workout sessions and her "knock-knock" jokes, featuring her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Check out the posts here:

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan's line-up of films includes David Dhawan's Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan. She also has Atrangi Re, alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, in the pipeline. She was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, co-starring Kartik Aaryan.

Sara Ali Khan, the daughter of actors Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan, stepped into Bollywood with the 2018 film Kedarnath, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. She also featured in Rohit Shetty's Simmba, co-starring Ranveer Singh, the same year.