Sara Ali Khan Reveals Who Her 'Sapno Ki Rani' Has Always Been

Sara Ali Khan is always in the mood for throwback! The 24-year-old actress often treats her fans to delightful memories from her childhood and Monday was one such day. Sara, who has an inspiring fat-to-fit journey, shared the photos as proof that she was always in love with her own self, no matter what shape or size she was in. Sara's caption is not only throwback to her childhood but also a tribute of sorts to grandmother Sharmila Tagore, who co-starred with Rajesh Khanna in the Bollywood cult classic Aradhana. In the song Mere Sapno Ki Rani from Aradhana, sung by Kishore Kumar, Rajesh Khanna sings to his "sapno ki rani" Sharmila Tagore.

"Mere sapno ki raani hamesha main hi thi," Sara captioned the throwback photos. Didn't she just sound like Kareena Kapoor from Jab We Met? Remember "Main apni favourite hun?" In the photos, Sara is dressed up in what appears to be traditional Indian wear and accessorised with jewellery. In her Instagram stories, Sara captioned the first photo in the album as "Bachpan" while for the second one, she wrote: "Masti wale thoughts."

Well, we have seen Sara Ali Khan in a similar avatar - pint-sized and dressed up - in an Instagram post she shared last year. In a throwback Thursday post, Sara claimed she's been "Waiting for my shot since 2000." LOL.

Sara, who has no qualms cracking self-directed jokes about her former, overweight self, still loves to dress up in Indian wear. She recently captioned a freaky Friday post of her this way: "Some things never change... Literally! Throwback to smaller Sara (in some ways). Same pose, same expression, same sajhna-dhajna, same conviction. I know I look like a creepy kid that could justify fright but kindly ignore the devilish expression and look beyond at my consistent continuity."

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Love Aaj Kal and has Coolie No 1 in her line-up.