Sara Ali Khan Has Been 'Waiting For Her Shot Since 2000.' See Pics

Sara Ali Khan shared this photo (courtesy saraalikhan9

Sara Ali Khan loves drama and we love her for that! This Thursday, the 24-year-old actress found herself to be in a throwback kind of a mood and she shared the vibe on Instagram with a trip down memory lane. Sharing three photos from her childhood album, Sara captioned her throwback Thursday post: "Waiting for my shot since 2000." Five-year-old Sara is cute beyond measure in the blasts from the past. Looks like Sara was always fond of dressing up as in the photos, she poses in different sets of traditional lehenga-choli, styled with dupattas on her head. In one of the photos, little Sara greets her Instafam with an adaab. Well, we all have these photos somewhere in our family albums, don't we? Her caption is hilarious though, which comes with the hashtags "Apna time ayega" and "Sara ka drama."

Sara Ali Khan's Throwback Thursday post garnered over 6 lakh likes in just an hour. Well, that's the magic of Sara. Check out her post here:

The Simmba actress is a bona-fide fan of throwback memories and a quick visit to her Instagram will prove that. Her throwback posts are always accompanied by interesting captions. However, she outdid herself with a hilarious caption to an old photo of hers from before she lost weight. "Throwback to when I couldn't be thrown back," she wrote and added the pumpkin, burger, pizza, coke and doughnut emojis. Saif Ali Khan revealed on Koffee With Karan that Sara used to binge on pizza during her Columbia University days.

Sara Ali Khan is currently busy with the schedule of Coolie No 1, in which she co-stars with Varun Dhawan. She will also be seen in Love Aaj Kal 2, opposite Kartik Aaryan.

