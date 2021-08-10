Need Workout Motivation? Here's A Video From Anupam Kher's Training Session

Anupam Kher in a still from the video.(Image courtesy: anupampkher)

Actor Anupam Kher, on Tuesday, dropped a new video featuring himself on Instagram. In the video, the 66-year-old actor can be seen working out. The video captures Anupam Kher training his back muscles on a machine in the gym. Anupam Kher's back can be seen facing the camera in the video. Sharing the fitness video on Instagram, Anupam Kher wrote about using muscles more to make them "stronger." He wrote: "In a way confidence is like a muscle!! The more you use it, the stronger it gets." Fans of Anupam Kher dropped many comments on his post. Most fans of the actor dropped fire and heart emojis in the comments section of the post.

Last week, Anupam Kher enjoyed a game of bowling and gave us a glimpse of his game. He shared two videos of himself bowling.

Anupam Kher recently announced his new film Shiv Shastri Balboa. He dropped three first look posters of the film on Instagram. The film will star Neena Gupta alongside Anupam Kher. "Presenting the first look of my new film #ShivShastriBalboa. A fascinating tale of survival of an Indian in a small town in America," he wrote in the caption. "Delighted to be working with the gorgeous and brilliant Neena Gupta and a very interesting and talented international cast and crew!! More details and surprises to follow," he wrote in the caption.

Shiv Shastri Balboa is being directed by Ajayan Venugopalan.

Anupam Kher was last seen in the 2019 film One Day: Justice Delivered. Besides Shiv Shastri Balboa, he will next be seen in Vivek Agnihotri's The Last Show.