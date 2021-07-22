The Moustache: In Anupam Kher's 'Shortest Film Ever,' He Goes Into 'Beast Mode' In The Gym

Anupam Kher in a still from his silent film. (Image courtesy: anupampkher)

Anupam Kher, on Wednesday, shared his "shortest film ever" titled The Moustache. It is a 58 seconds long silent film that also features New York actor Eshan. In The Moustache, you can see the 66-year-old actor slipping into full "beast mode" in the gym. The film shows Anupam Kher working out in the gym with a younger partner, who looks exhausted and fatigued as compared to the actor, who looks super active. Anupam Kher can be seen nailing arms and legs workout like a pro as Eshan looks at him in wonder and awe. An excerpt from the caption on the video read: "Two tramps walk into a gym. A challenge is issued."

Sharing his silent film on social media, Anupam Kher wrote it is a tribute to the star of silent movies, late actor Charlie Chaplin. "Ladies and Gentlemen! Here is my shortest film ever, #TheMoustache. Duration is just 58 secs! But says a lot. Do watch it and share it! It is also my tribute to the Cinema Genius #CharlieChaplin. Hope you like it! My co actor is the bright New York actor Eshaan. Enjoy! #Actors #GymMotivation #Comedy #Life," Anupam Kher wrote in his post.

Check out Anupam Kher's short film The Moustache here:

Anupam Kher is known for his performances in hits like Saaransh, Ram Lakhan, Lamhe, Darr, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara, Baby and Special 26, to name a few.

He was last seen in the 2019 crime-thriller One Day: Justice Delivered in which he co-starred with Esha Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Anusmriti Sarkar.

The actor has won two National Film Awards for his 1990 film Daddy and his 2005 film Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara.