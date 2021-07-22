Shiv Shastri Balboa First Look: Anupam Kher And Neena Gupta In 'A Fascinating Tale'

Anupam Kher shared this picture.(Image courtesy: anupampkher)

Actor Anupam Kher, on Thursday, announced his new film Shiv Shastri Balboa and also shared his first look from the movie. The film features Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta in the lead roles. Anupam Kher shared three posters of the film, all of which feature him in a white vest. The first poster features him sitting on a seat, while two foreigners stand behind him. The second poster features Anupam Kher with Neena Gupta. The last poster features Anupam Kher sitting on the seat alone. Sharing the posters on Instagram, Anupam Kher wrote: "Presenting the first look of my new film #ShivShastriBalboa."

In his caption, Anupam Kher introduced the film as "a fascinating tale of survival of an Indian in a small town in America." He added: "Delighted to be working with the gorgeous and brilliant Neena Gupta and a very interesting and talented international cast and crew!! More details and surprises to follow!! Jai Ho."

Take a look at the first look posters of Shiv Shastri Balboa here:

Neena Gupta also shared the poster featuring herself and Anupam Kher on her Instagram feed. "Very excited to be working with Anupam Kher after so many years, on our new film #ShivShastriBalboa," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Check out Neena Gupta's post here:

Shiv Shastri Balboa is being directed by Ajayan Venugopalan. More details about the film are awaited.

Anupam Kher was last seen in the 2019 crime-thriller One Day: Justice Delivered, co-starring Esha Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Anusmriti Sarkar. He will next be seen in Vivek Agnihotri's The Last Show.