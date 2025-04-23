NDTV Exclusive: "Saif Has This Effortless Way Of..." Jaideep Ahlawat Has This To Say About His <i>Jewel Thief</i> Co-Star

All eyes are on April 25, as Jewel Thief will drop on Netflix. The heist film is led by Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor, and Nikita Dutta.

Right from its trailer to its posters, the film has laid the groundwork for a thriller-heist drama to watch out for. One of the most viral moments was Jaideep Ahlawat winning over the internet with his stellar dance moves in their first song titled Jaadu.

Saif Ali Khan will be essaying the role of a charming thief with his sharp moves always being his winning factor. Jaideep Ahlawat is all set to impress once again as Rajan Aulakh, a calculative mafia boss. The story slowly unravels as the chase of the African Red Sun jewel gets the better of everyone.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Jaideep Ahlawat revealed his observations about Saif Ali Khan as an actor.

Ahlawat said, "His humour and ease are commendable. Saif has this effortless way of switching from deep conversations to quirky jokes without missing a beat. He doesn't overcomplicate things, he prepares, of course, but then he lets the moment surprise him. That's a very rare quality."

A few days back a fan page shared a BTS video of the cast shooting the song Jaadu, and their camaraderie was indeed fun to watch. With just two days to go for the release, fans are excited to see this ensemble cast take over their screens.

The film is directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, and it has been produced by Marflix Pictures.