Nayanthara Rejects "Lady Superstar" Title: "Nayanthara Will Always Be Only Nayanthara"

Nayanthara, who has been called by fans "Lady Superstar", has decided to renounce the title. On Tuesday, Nayanthara shared a detailed note on X (formerly known as Twitter), urging fans and audience to call her Nayanthara.

Nayanthara mentioned that titles and accolades can sometimes create an image that separates an actor from their work and also the unconditional bond she shares with her audience.

Nayanthara began her note with these words, "To my dearest fans, esteemed members of the media and the film fraternity, Vanakkam. While thanking all my sources of happiness and success for my journey as an actress, I sincerely hope this note finds you and your families in the best of health and happiness. My life has been an open book that has always found its adornment with your unconditional love and affection. Be it the pat on my shoulder during my success or extending your hand to lift me during hardships, you have always been there for me."

She went on to write, "Many of you have graciously referred to me as "Lady Superstar," a title born out of your immense affection. I owe you all a lot for crowning me with such a valuable title. However, I humbly request you all to call me "Nayanthara." This is because I feel that the name is what I hold closest to my heart. It represents who I am not just as an actor but as an individual."

Nayanthara added, "Titles and accolades are priceless, but they can sometimes create an image that separates us from our work, our craft, and the unconditional bond we share with you, the audience."

"I believe we all share the language of love that keeps us connected beyond all limits. While the future might be unpredictable for all of us, I'm so happy that your unfading support will remain constant, and so will my hard work to entertain you. Cinema is what keeps us united, and let us keep celebrating it together. With Love, respect, and gratitude, Nayanthara," concluded the actor.

Sharing the post, Nayanthara wrote in the caption, "NAYANTHARA will always be only NAYANTHARA."

NAYANTHARA will always be and only NAYANTHARA🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/fZDqhXM4Vl — Nayanthara✨ (@NayantharaU) March 4, 2025

On the work front, Nayanthara will be seen in Test, which will release on Netflix.

The official release date of the film is yet to be announced.

She will also be seen in Mannangatti Since 1960, Dear Students, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, Rakkayir, Mammootty and Mohan's MMMN.