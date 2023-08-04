Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Special Time With His Kids - See Ex-Wife Aaliya's Post

Nawazuddin Siddiqui with his daughter and son. (Courtesy: Aaliya Anand pandey)

Aaliya Siddiqui, who was accused of extorting money from her former husband Nawazuddin Siddiqui using their children, shared a video on Instagram on Friday. The video shows Nawazuddin Siddiqui with his daughter Shora and son Yaani at an airport lounge. In the video, we can see Nawazuddin Siddiqui kissing his daughter and hugging his son. We can see a glimpse of Aaliya Siddiqui with her son too. Aaliya mentioned in her caption that Nawazuddin spent two full months with his kids and their children felt "loved" and "complete".

Aaliya Siddiqui wrote in the caption, "Captured this beautiful moment of unconditional love of a father for his children..Soo happy to see them all bond..feeling of immense gratitude to the universe that Nawaz spent two full months with our children making them feel Soo loved and complete." Aaliya Siddiqui's reel received love from the Internet too. One user wrote, "Don't be upset mam.. everything will be okkk." Complimenting her daughter, another user wrote, "Your daughter is so beautiful.. specially her eyes.. so bright and charismatic."

Take a look at Aaliya Siddiqui's video here:

Aaliya Siddiqui is in a new relationship. Sharing an update about that, Aaliya said to ETimes, "Yes, I have moved on and this relationship of mine is more than friendship. It's not like there's no commitment between us." Posting a picture with her friend, Aaliya wrote, "It has taken over 19 years to get out of the relationship that I treasured. But in my life, my children's are my priority, they were always and they will be." However, Aaliya Siddiqui deleted the picture later.

Aaliya had previously accused Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family of harassment at the time of divorce. In March, Aaliya claimed the actor had thrown her and their two children out of his house. They were advised by the Bombay High Court to resolve their differences amicably.