Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Brother Shamaas' Latest Attack: 'He Abandoned (Wife) Aaliya And Me'

All is not well between Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his brother Shamaas Nawab Siddiqui. Shamaas' latest comments have once again stirred up controversies surrounding the actor. In an exclusive interview with ETimes, Shamaas opened up about his equation with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and how things turned from bad to worse both professionally and personally between the two. Calling Nawazuddin a “difficult” person, Shamaas said, “Well, yes, Nawazuddin buys properties for us, but he isn't what his image is. He is a difficult person. He abandons people- Aaliya Siddiqui [Nawazuddin's wife] and I are two examples.”

Shamaas Nawab Siddiqui also alleged that Nawazuddin Siddiqui has asked the family to cut all connections with him. So much so that the actor even said that the family must not meet Shamaas newborn daughter. “Not only did they [family] obey him [Nawazuddin], but they also didn't even give me a call. Woh dikhana chahte hain ki main hi sab kuch hoon. I got to know about this from one of our siblings. He said they had been directed to not even wish me or congratulate me on the birth of my daughter,” Shamaas was quoted as saying.

When Shamaas was asked about Nawazuddin Siddiqui's relationship with his wife Aaliya Siddiqui, he said that there was always a problem between the two. “There were problems between them from the beginning. But, I think with age, the tolerance level drops. And, especially, when it comes to the kids, all you want is to see them happy. Aaliya, as a woman, has suffered a lot.] ” Shamaas also revealed that he and Aaliya were friends before she married Nawazuddin.

Shamaas Nawab Siddiqui also spoke about how he and Nawazuddin Siddiqui “lost touch with each other for 7-8 months and met only when we visited our village.” Talking about his professional relationship with his brother, Shamaas said that he never wanted Nawazuddin to be a part of his film Bole Chudiyan. Shamaas also revealed that he wanted Ayushmann Khurrana to play the lead role.

He added, “To be frank, I didn't want Nawaz in the film. I felt our personal equation could go haywire or we both may not be able to execute the way we want to. The producer, however, insisted that I cast Nawaz.”

A few days back, Shamaas tweeted that there is a cheque bounce case involving Nawazuddin Siddiqui and one of their brothers, Almasuddin Siddiqui.

ALMASUDDIN SIDHIQUIE vs NAWAJAUDDIN SIDHIQUIE Cases



1- Criminal Case 1- Case no 6706- Fast Track Court Dehradun, Case Registered in 2021 - 138 IPC- KOTWALI DEHRADUN- cheque bounce- Next Date is 17/01/23#NawazuddinSiddiquipic.twitter.com/2Q8LSZKTgu — Shamaas Nawab Siddiqui (@ShamaasNS) February 24, 2023

Before this, Shamaas Nawab Siddiqui accused Nawazuddin Siddiqui of “buying” his domestic help Sapna Robin Masih's confession. He tweeted, “Scripted hai yeh. Kitno ko kharidoge? Bank balance khatam na ho jaaye, aapka toh kaam bhi choupat hai aur ruki films ke kaaran industry ka 150 crore atka rakha hai. [This is totally scripted. How many people will you buy? You will lose all your money.]Sapna Robin Masih, in a video, blamed the actor for “completely abandoning” her in Dubai and not paying her salary. Then days later, Sapna said that she made those allegations “under pressure”, reported Times Now.

स्क्रिप्टेड है ये ????

कितनो को ख़रीदोगे ? बैंक बैलेंस ख़त्म ना हो जाये - आपका तो अब काम भी चौपट है और रुकी फ़िल्मो के कारण फ़िल्म इंडस्ट्री का 150 Cr अटका रखा है।

सही है - कबाड़ी, दल्ले और बकरे बेचने वाले ही इसको हांकते हुए नरक में लेकर जाएँगे। https://t.co/yU759YQFVs — Shamaas Nawab Siddiqui (@ShamaasNS) February 21, 2023

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya Siddiqui has filed for a divorce and accused his family of harassment. As per the latest development, the Bombay High Court has suggested the actor and Aaliya to resolve their differences about their minor children amicably. "He (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) is only concerned about his children and their education. Speak with each other and settle the communication and visitation rights between the father and children. If it can be worked out, then good...settle the matter amicably...resolve the issues," the court said.