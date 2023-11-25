Inside Navya Naveli Nanda's Bonfire Night

Navya shared this image. (Courtesy: NavyaNaveliNanda)

Navya Naveli Nanda loves to keep it real on social media. From sharing snippets of her travel diaries to cosy nights with friends, Navya's Instagram page screams relatable from a mile and a half away. Do you need more proof? Drop everything and take a look at her latest post. The entrepreneur is seen enjoying a cozy winter night. Navya, in a beige long sweater and denims, has rocked the ultimate effortlessly chic look. Oh, did we mention the backdrop? A cosy bonfire, turning the scene into the perfect blend of warmth and simplicity. For the caption, Navya picked a scarf, wood, and a heart emoji.

Navya Nanda does not let any opportunity slide when it comes to showing love for her family. A few days ago, it was her brother Agastya Nanda's birthday. Navya has shared pictures of her and Agastya on Instagram. The caption game was strong: “Happy birthday to my morning alarm, part-time therapist, full-time irritant and the newest hero in town. May every year, but especially this one, be yours Junior!” with a heart emoji. Their mother, Shweta Bachchan, wasted no time in giving a nod to the adorable post. Reacting to the sweet snapshots, Shweta chimed in, “I'm going to cry! Stop. Love you, Aggie.” Navya and Agastya's uncle, the one and only Abhishek Bachchan, along with Sonali Bendre, Shanaya Kapoor, and fashion designer Sandeep Khosla dropped a bunch of emojis.

Before that, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Nanda, openly admitted that it annoys her when people get "shocked" to discover she can converse in Hindi. In a chat with Mashable India, Navya expressed that knowing your mother tongue is the bare minimum. The entrepreneur went on to share her confusion at why people are taken aback when she effortlessly speaks Hindi. Responding to whether her language prowess comes from her author-mom Shweta Bachchan, Navya responded, “I don't know. I think that it is in our blood. Writing skills have always been our part. Even diction and speaking both in English and Hindi, especially. It is a little annoying because people get shocked when I talk in Hindi. They ask me, ‘Oh you know Hindi?' This is a very basic thing, that you must know your language, I don't know why people get shocked.”