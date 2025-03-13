Holika Dahan 2025: The Significance Of The Pre-Holi Bonfire Ritual

Holika Dahan 2025: Holika Dahan, also known as Holika Deepak or Chhoti Holi, marks the eve of the vibrant Holi festival. This ancient ritual celebrates the victory of good over evil, symbolized by the burning of an effigy of the mythical demoness Holika. Observed on the full moon night of the Phalgun month in the Hindu calendar, Holika Dahan is a significant precursor to Holi. The ritual commemorates Lord Vishnu's triumph over Holika, as recounted in Hindu mythology. This year, Holika Dahan will be celebrated on March 13, Thursday, with the auspicious Holika Dahan Muhurta from 11:26 PM to 12:31 AM (March 14).

The Legend of Holika Dahan

Hiranyakashipu, a demon king, was angered by his son Prahlada's devotion to Lord Vishnu. He ordered his sister Holika to kill Prahlada by taking him to a bonfire. Holika, wearing a divine shawl that protected her from fire, attempted to kill Prahlada. However, Vishnu intervened, and the shawl was blown off Holika, saving Prahlada. Holika was burned to ashes, symbolizing the victory of good over evil.

Signifiance of Holika Dahan

The festival of Holika Dahan commemorates the triumph of good over evil, as embodied in the legend of Prahlada and Holika.

Prahlada's unwavering devotion to Lord Vishnu, despite facing mortal danger, inspires devotees to remain steadfast in their faith.

The festival also marks the arrival of spring, symbolizing renewal and new beginnings.

As people come together to participate in the rituals, Holika Dahan fosters community bonding, strengthens social ties, and promotes unity, reinforcing the values of virtue, devotion, and harmony.

Rituals of Holika Dahan

During the Holika Dahan ceremony, devotees chant sacred mantras while burning a bonfire, honouring the spirit of Holika to bring peace and happiness. The ritual involves circumambulating the bonfire three, five, or seven times with vessels of water, which are then emptied after the final circuit.

After the ritual, devotees apply tilaks on their foreheads and consume baked or roasted seasonal crops. Additionally, some devotees carry a small portion of the Holika ash home, believing it to be an auspicious practice that brings good fortune and prosperity.