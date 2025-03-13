Holika Dahan 2025: Check Timings And Muhurat For Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata And Other Cities

Holika Dahan, also known as Holika Deepak, marks the eve of the vibrant festival of Holi. Holika Dahan celebrates the victory of good over evil. This traditional ritual centres around the preparation and subsequent lighting of a bonfire. On this day, devotees honour and pray to the spirit of Holika in order to maintain peace and happiness. It is celebrated on the full moon night of the Phalgun month, according to the Hindu calendar. It's a way of celebrating Lord Vishnu's act of vanquishing Holika, as per mythology.

This year, while Holi will be celebrated on Friday, March 14, Holika Dahan will be observed on the evening of March 13.

The muhurat timing for Holika Dahan is very important as it is believed that performing rituals during this auspicious time ensures spiritual benefits, success, and removal of negative energies.

So, the timings for Holika Dahan 2025 are as given below:

Holika Dahan Muhurat: 11:26 pm on March 13 and 12:30 am on March 14

Bhadra Punchha: 6:57 pm to 8:14 pm

Bhadra Mukha: 8:14 pm to 10:22 pm on March 13

Holika Dahan during Pradosh with Bhadra: 11:26 pm on March 13 and 12:30 pm on March 14

Purnima Tithi begins at 10:35 am on March 13, 2025 and ends at 12:23 pm on March 14, 2025

Holika Dahan 2025: City-Wise Muhurat

New Delhi: 11:26 pm on March 13 to 12:30 am on March 14

Gurugram: 11:26 pm on March 13 to 12:31 am on March 14

Mumbai: 11:26 pm on March 13 to 12:48 am on March 14

Kolkata: 11:26 pm on March 13 to 11:46 pm

Pune: 11:26 pm on March 13 to 12:44 am on March 14

Chennai: 11:26 pm on March 13 to 12:18 am on March 14

Hyderabad: 11:26 pm on March 13 to 12:25 am on March 14

Ahmedabad: 11:26 pm on March 13 to 12:49 am on March 14

Noida: 11:26 pm on March 13 to 12:29 am on March 14

Jaipur: 11:26 pm on March 13 to 12:36 am on March 14

Bengaluru: 11:26 pm on March 13 to 12:29 am on March 14

Chandigarh: 11:26 pm on March 13 to 12:32 am on March 14

Vrindavan: 11:26 pm on March 13 to 12:30 am on March 14

Mathura: 11:26 pm on March 13 to 12:30 am on March 14

Kanpur: 11:26 pm on March 13 to 12:44 am on March 14

Pushkar: 11:26 pm on March 13 to 12:30 am on March 14

Holika Dahan 2025: Rituals

A Holika Dahan mantra is chanted while burning a bonfire dedicated to this ceremony. Devotees honour and pray to the spirit of Holika in order to maintain peace and happiness. The prayers are concluded by walking around the bonfire three, five, or seven times along with vessels of water. Then, devotees empty the vessels when the last circuit is complete.

After the Holika Dahan bonfire ritual, tilaks are smeared on the foreheads of devotees. Baked or roasted crops of the season are eaten. Certain devotees also carry some Holika ash to their homes as it is thought to be an auspicious practice.