Navami 2018: Kajol, Jaya Bachchan And Others Celebrate Durga Puja

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Kajol, Jaya Bachchan visited a pandal in Vile Parle
  2. Varun Dhawan and Ayan Mukerji were seen twinning
  3. Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth were also present there

Durga Puja celebrations are in full swing and on the occasion of Navami, several Bollywood celebrities including Kajol, Jaya Bachchan, Varun Dhawan and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, visited a pandal in Vile Parle, Mumbai. Kajol looked resplendent in a white and red saree as she arrived solo at the pandal. The Helicopter Eelaactress smiled for the cameras. Jaya Bachchan also came to seek the blessings of Goddess Durga. Ms Bachchan looked graceful in a bright yellow saree. We also got a glimpse of Varun Dhawan and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, who were seen twinning in red and white kurtapajama sets. Ayan Mukerji was accompanied by his father Deb Mukherjee and Sharbani Mukherjee.

Here are pictures of the celebrities paying obeisance to Maa Durga on Navami.

28vb7dloKajol at the pandal.

Doesn't she look simply beautiful in that saree?

e1k7rb0gJaya Bachchan with Deb Mukherjee, Sharbani Mukherjee and Ayan.

Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan seemed to be engrossed in a conversation with Deb Mukherjee, Sharbani Mukherjee and Ayan.

For the special day, Varun Dhawan opted for a red and white kurta pajama set.

 

spijrk68Varun Dhawan at the pandal.
 
ukc98cjgAyan Mukerji with Varun Dhawan.

That's not it, we also got a glimpse of Tanushree Dutta's sister Ishita Dutta, who was accompanied by her husband Vatsal Sheth at the pandal. Meanwhile, TV actress Sumona Chakravarti, who became a household name with the comedy show Comedy Nights With Kapil, was photographed paying obeisance to Maa Durga. She was dressed in a white saree.

p7nlno4gIshita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth.

Meanwhile, here's how other celebrities celebrated Durga Puja. Filmmaker Kiran Rao was photographed arriving at a pandal with her son Azad. The mother-son duo was dressed in traditional outfits.

f9bpqcvoKiran Rao with Azad at a pandal.

Sushmita Sen celebrated with her daughters Renee and Alisah and a video of the three of them doing dhunuchi dance went viral. ICYMI, check out the video here:

 

 

How are you celebrating Durga Puja? Tell us in the comments section.

