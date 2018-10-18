Navami 2018: Kiran Rao And Little Azad Spotted At A Durga Puja Pandal Minus Aamir Khan

Kiran Rao with son Azad

Filmmaker Kiran Rao visited a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai on Thursday and along came her six-year-old son Azad. After paying obeisance to Maa Durga, the mother-son duo were spotted exiting the pandal amidst tight security. Kiran Rao wore a cream and orange-hued saree while Azad wore a maroon kurta and white pyjama. Needless to say, Azad looked cute as a button in the traditional attire and the flashbulbs popped incessantly at Kiran Rao and her son. Kiran, who is married to actor Aamir Khan, could not be spotted at the pandalwith them.

Meanwhile, Kiran Rao, who had directed her first and only project seven years ago, in an interview to news agency IANS said that that she will be back with another film soon. "I know it has been quite some time that I have not made a film and kept giving excuses that my baby is small, but I think this is high time that I have to put it (a film) out there," IANS quoted Kiran as saying.

Dhobi Ghat, Kiran Rao's first and the only film as a director, released in 2010. The film featured Aamir Khan, Prateik Babbar, Monica Dogra and Kriti Malhotra. Dhobi Ghat premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2010. Though Dhobi Ghat failed to do a remarkable business at the box office, the film received critical acclaim.

Kiran Rao is also a producer and has backed films such as The Ship of Theseus along with and co-producing bigger projects like Dangal and Secret Superstar, both of which featured Aamir Khan.