Patna Cops Found Sleeping At Event On Law And Order, Caught On Camera

Police officers can be seen sleeping during a law and order briefing ahead of Durga Puja in Patna.

A few police officers were spotted sleeping during a law and order briefing ahead of the Durga Puja.

In a video, few officers can be seen sleeping at the time of the briefing on Monday. Durga Puja, which is one of the prominent festivals of West Bengal, began today and will go on till Friday.

#WATCH Police officers seen sleeping during a law and order briefing ahead of #DurgaPuja in Patna,earlier today. #Biharpic.twitter.com/1XLEeqfI85 - ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2018

This comes few months after the state police suspended two inspectors and a nine-member raid party for sending a boy to jail for allegedly refusing free vegetables to cops in Patna.

The 14-year-old boy was apprehended by policemen on March 19.