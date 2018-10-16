Patna Cops Found Sleeping At Event On Law And Order, Caught On Camera

In a video, few officers can be seen sleeping at the time of the briefing on Monday.

Patna | | Updated: October 16, 2018 00:15 IST
Police officers can be seen sleeping during a law and order briefing ahead of Durga Puja in Patna.

Patna: 

A few police officers were spotted sleeping during a law and order briefing ahead of the Durga Puja.

In a video, few officers can be seen sleeping at the time of the briefing on Monday. Durga Puja, which is one of the prominent festivals of West Bengal, began today and will go on till Friday.

 

 

This comes few months after the state police suspended two inspectors and a nine-member raid party for sending a boy to jail for allegedly refusing free vegetables to cops in Patna.

The 14-year-old boy was apprehended by policemen on March 19.

