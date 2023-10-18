National Awards: It Was A 'Dream Come True' Moment For Madhavan And Wife Sarita

Sarita Birje with Madhavan. (courtesy: msaru15)

Madhavan's film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect won the Best Feature Film at the 69th National Film Awards in Delhi on Tuesday. The actor featured in the film and also directed and produced it alongside his wife Sarita Birje. On Instagram, Madhavan and Sarita Birje shared a collaborative post. The caption on it read, "A big heartfelt thank you to entire Rocketry team and every one who supported our dream movie Rocketry. Words are not enough to express our sincere gratitude for this journey which has reached the highest national honour with us winning the Best Film at the 69th National Film Awards."

The comments section was filled up with congratulatory messages from Madhavan and Sarita's Instafam. "Many many congratulations my dearest Sarita and Maddy," Shilpa Shirodkar commented. "What a proud moment, Congratulations Sarita Birje and Madhavan," added Shilpa Shetty. Hariharan's comment read, "Congratulations Madhavan."

Take a look at the post shared by Madhavan and Sarita Birje here:

"This is the dream come true moment," Sarita Birje wrote sharing a picture with Madhavan from the ceremony on her Instagram profile.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which marked the directorial debut of Madhavan, was also screened at the Cannes Film Festival last year. The film also had cameo appearances by superstars Shah Rukh Khan (in the Hindi version) and Suriya (in the Tamil version).

Meanwhile, the 69th National Awards ceremony took place at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. President Droupadi Murmu handed out the prizes. Veteran actress Waheeda Rehman was honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award at the ceremony.