Natasa Stankovic Shares Pics With Ex-Husband Hardik Pandya's Mother, Grandmother From Vadodara

Dancer-model Natasa Stankovic, ex-wife of star cricketer Hardik Pandya, treated her Instafam to a pleasant surprise on Sunday as she shared pictures with Hardik's mother and other family members from Vadodara.

She posted two pictures of herself with Hardik's mother, grandmother, sister, brother, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batsman Krunal Pandya. She captioned them, "Baroda kem cho? (Baroda, how are you?)"

Natasa's move comes months after Hardik gifted her a luxury SUV, the Land Rover Defender, valued at approximately Rs 4 crore.

Pictures went viral, sparking speculation, as the vehicle maker mentioned Hardik's name.

The caption read: "Mr. Hardik Pandya once again chooses Navnit Motors to purchase his Defender. A relationship built on trust. A decision anchored in excellence. Delivered in Mumbai - the Land Rover Defender. Presented to Agastya Pandya and Ms. Stankovic. Crafted for command. Engineered for those who lead from the front."

Natasa and Hardik's son, Agastya, also joined his mother for the Vadodara trip.

Natasa looks drop-dead gorgeous in a black dress.

Hardik and Mahieka Sharma's Love Life

Meanwhile, Hardik and Mahieka's love life continues to generate buzz.

Mahieka Sharma spent an eventful 25th birthday this year. After Hardik Pandya dropped a mushy post to wish her well, an inside video from the celebrations emerged online. In the video, shared by a paparazzo, Mahieka is seen cutting the cake with Hardik by her side in February.

Hardik Pandya's Divorce

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got married in 2020 during the pandemic and announced their separation in July 2024, following months of speculation.

In a statement, the cricketer revealed, "After four years together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest of both of us. This was a tough decision to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we shared as we built a family together."

He added, "We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives, and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding in granting us privacy during this difficult and sensitive time."

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic continue to co-parent their son, Agastya, who was born in 2020.