Natalie Di Luccio Hearts This Pic Of Husband Raghu Ram And Little Son Rhythm

Raghu Ram shared this photo. (Image courtesy: instaraghu)

Highlights The photo features Rhythm sitting in what appears to be a rocker

"Dad life," wrote Raghu Ram

He also added the hashtag #DadAndSon to the caption

TV personality Raghu Ram lit up Instagram with his later post. He added a new photograph to his family diaries and we bet it will bring a smile on your face. Raghu Ram, who, every now and then, shares pictures of his little son Rhythm, posted a new photograph of the little munchkin on Friday and it is too adorable. In the photograph, Raghu Ram can be seen clicking a mirror selfie while looking at Rhythm, who can be seen resting in what appears to be a rocker. "Here's looking at you, kid!" wrote Raghu Ram in the caption and added the hashtags #LittleRhythm #DadLife and #DadAndSon. Reacting to his post, his wife Natalie Di Luccio dropped several heart emojis in the comments section.

Screenshot of Natalie's comment on Raghu Ram's post.

Raghu Ram married Natalie Di Luccio in a beach wedding in December 2018. They welcomed their baby son earlier this year. Introducing his fans to his little bundle of joy, Raghu Ram shared a beautiful photo and accompanied it with a message on behalf of his son. He wrote: "I am Rhythm. I was born at the moment of creation, I permeate the universe, like light, like love. I am present in the very ebb and flow of life. I can be felt in every heartbeat. You can hear me in every song. I can be found in the changing of seasons and in raindrops falling on a face turned up to the heavens. I cannot be contained in any one culture. I transcend countries and continents. I am global. Nay, I am Cosmic, eternal. I am Rhythm. Hello world."

Meanwhile, also check out other adorable photos of baby Rhythm:

Raghu Ram was previously married to actress Sugandha Garg. The couple parted ways in 2016. Raghu Ram is best-known for hosting MTV India reality shows Roadies and Splitsvilla. He has also featured in a few Bollywood movies such as Tees Maar Khan and Jhoota Hi Sahi.