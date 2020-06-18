Raghu Ram Gives Wife Natalie A Haircut At Home: 'She Doesn't Realise The Monster She's Created'

Raghu Ram shared this photo. (Image courtesy: instaraghu )

TV personality Raghu Ram, who is living in quarantine with wife Natalie Di Luccio and son Rhythm, announced his "war" against hair in his latest post on Instagram on Thursday. It all started when Raghu Ram gave a "lockdown haircut" to his wife. He shared a picture of himself cutting Natalie's hair and wrote: "Guess who gave Natalie a lockdown haircut? She likes it, but doesn't realise the monster she's created. My war on hair has begun! Vengeance will be mine!" LOL. In the photograph, Raghu Ram, whose signature beard style and bald head are famous, can be seen making an angry face while cutting Natalie's hair as she clicks a mirror selfie.

Raghu Ram was previously married to actress Sugandha Garg. The couple parted ways in 2016. Raghu Ram married Natalie Di Luccio in a beach wedding in December 2018. They welcomed their baby son earlier this year. Introducing his fans to his little bundle of joy, Raghu Ram shared a beautiful photo and wrote a message on behalf of his son: "I am Rhythm. I was born at the moment of creation, I permeate the universe, like light, like love. I am present in the very ebb and flow of life. I can be felt in every heartbeat. You can hear me in every song. I can be found in the changing of seasons and in raindrops falling on a face turned up to the heavens. I cannot be contained in any one culture. I transcend countries and continents. I am global. Nay, I am Cosmic, eternal. I am Rhythm. Hello world."

Raghu Ram is best-known for hosting MTV India reality shows Roadies and Splitsvilla. He has also featured in a few Bollywood movies such as Tees Maar Khan and Jhoota Hi Sahi.