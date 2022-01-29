'Nana' Allu Arjun Gets The 'Sweetest Welcome' From Daughter Arha

Allu Arjun shared the photos online (Courtesy: alluarjunonline)

Allu Arjun and wife Allu Sneha Reddy are parents to daughter Arha and son Ayaan. Earlier today, Allu Arjun returned home after 16 days and was surprised by his daughter and son. Arha and Ayaan decorated the house with rose petals and wrote, "welcome nana" on the floor. Allu Arjun shared the photo of the surprise and captioned it as "sweetest welcome after 16 days abroad." The photo also features Arha admiring the flower decoration and glimpses of his son Ayaan standing. Dressed in tie and dye t-shirt and pajama, Arha looks adorable. At present, Allu Arjun's photo has close to five lakh likes.

A few days back, Allu Arjun shared a photo from Dubai. Reportedly, he was shooting in Dubai for his upcoming movie. In the photo, the Pushpa: The Rise actor is facing away from the camera and is overlooking a serene view. The photo was clicked at Aura Skypool, Dubai and Allu Arjun captioned it with a black heart emoji.

On the work front, Allu Arjun was last seen in Sukumar's Pushpa: The Rise, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. The film was released theoretically on December 17, 2021, and was declared a hit by the audience and critics.

Next, Allu Arjun has Venu Sriram's Icon, which is slated to release on March 16, 2022. Apart from Icon, he also has the second part of Pushpa, titled Pushpa: The Rule, the film will release in November this year. He is also shooting for Koratala Siva's untiled, which is expected to release in May 2022.