Here's What Mahesh Babu Wrote After Watching Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise

Allu Arjun'sPushpa: The Rise has left fans in awe. But we aren't simply talking about regular viewers here. The film has garnered love from celebrities in the Telugu film industry too. Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is all in praise of Allu Arjun who played the titular role in the film. Result? Allu Arjun feels "humbled" by the compliments ushered on him. Mahesh Babu recently tweeted about his take on the movie and wrote, "Allu Arjun as Pushpa is stunning, original and sensational… a stellar act." That wasn't all. The actor also applauded the director of the film and added, "Director Sukumar proves again that his cinema is raw, rustic and brutally honest... a class apart."

In response to the tweet, Allu Arjun wrote, "Thank you very much Mahesh Babu garu. So glad you liked the performance, everyone's work and the world of Pushpa. Heartwarming compliment. Humbled."

Thank you very much @urstrulyMahesh garu . So glad u liked the performance , everyone's work and the world of #Pushpa. Heart warming compliment . Humbled ???? — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 5, 2022

Mahesh Babu also praised Devi Sri Prasad, the music composer of Pushpa: The Rise. He wrote, "What can I say...You are a rock star. Congrats to the entire team of Mythri Movie Makers. Proud of you guys."

.@ThisIsDSP what can I say.. you're a rock star!! Congrats to the entire team of @MythriOfficial. Proud of you guys! — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) January 4, 2022

Pushpa: The Rise had its theatrical release this winter, on December 17, 2021. Filmmakers suggest that the Telugu action thriller has already crossed Rs 65 crores landmark at the box office. The film is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on January 7, 2022. The news was recently announced by the streaming platform on Twitter. The caption read, "He will fight. He will run. He will jump. But he won't succumb. Watch Pushpa on Prime, January 7. In Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada."

Allu Arjun, the face of the movie, has been bowled over by compliments from industry celebrities. Earlier, Samantha Ruth Prabhu gave a shout-out for his performance. The actress, who featured in a dance number titled Oo Antava..Oo Oo Antava in the same film, wrote an appreciation post for Allu Arjun on Instagram. She posted a poster of Pushpa: The Rise and wrote, "This is an Allu Arjun appreciation post. A performance that just keeps you hooked... Every second was... I am always always inspired when an actor is just so good that it is impossible to look away... Allu Arjun was that for me in Pushpa... From the accent to the one side drooping shoulder and that god damn swag... Phew... Absolutely stunning... Truly, truly inspired."

Pushpa: The Rise is co-produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers. It also features Rashmika Mandanna and Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil.