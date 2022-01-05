Pushpa: The Rise : Allu Arjun's Film To Release On Amazon Prime Video

Allu Arjun posted this. (Image courtesy: alluarjunonline)

Highlights Amazon Prime Video posted a tweet

'Pushpa' to release on January 7

The film also features Rashmika Mandanna

On Wednesday, Amazon Prime Video shared a tweet where they announced the date for Pushpa. Allu Arjun's "Pushpa: The Rise" is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on January 7. The Telugu action thriller had it's theatrical release on December 17, 2021 which became a blockbuster at box office. The film was also released in dubbed versions including Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada languages. The official Twitter page of Amazon Prime Video made the announcement for the movie's digital premiere.

Check out Amazon Prime Video's post here:

"He'll fight. He'll run. He'll jump. But he won't succumb! Watch #PushpaOnPrime, January 7. In Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada," read Amazon Prime's tweet. According to the film-maker's Pushpa: The Rise has crossed more than Rs 65 crores landmark at the box office.

Recently, In a press conference of his film Pushpa, Allu Arjun opened up about how he has grown up watching Hindi films since his childhood and how venturing into Bollywood will be the landmark point of his career. Allu Arjun during the special event of his film Pushpa in Mumbai opened up about his choice of films in Bollywood. "I love Hindi cinema. I have grown up watching it. I definitely want to do a straight Hindi film. It will be a landmark point in my career and I want to make the best possible choice for it. There have been a few offers but nothing really interesting or exciting has come up," Allu Arjun said reports PTI.

Pushpa: The Rise is co-produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers. The film is written and directed by Sukumar of Arya fame. It also features Rashmika Mandanna and Malayalam cinema star Fahadh Faasil which marks his Telegu debut. The next sequel for Pushpa: The Rule is scheduled to begin its production later this year.

(With inputs from PTI)