Can You Identify The '3 Musketeers' With Waheeda Rehman In This Pic?

Boney Kapoor posted this throwback.

Bollywood fans are in for a treat thanks to filmmaker Boney Kapoor. The producer has shared a beautiful throwback picture in which he is seen as a young boy posing alongside veteran actress Waheeda Rehman. In addition to Boney Kapoor and Waheeda Rehman, the photo also features actors Kumar Gaurav and Dilip Dhawan. While the boys look dapper in suits, the legendary actress is a picture of beauty in an Indian ensemble. Sharing the image, Boney Kapoor wrote, “Queen with 3 Musketeers. Kumar Gaurav, Dilip Dhawan and yours truly with elegant Queen Waheeda ji.” Needless to say, fans of the stars have flooded the comments section with heart emojis.

Interestingly, the same image was shared by Boney Kapoor in 2022 as well, with more details. At the time, he wrote: “1969 Ritu Kapoor's (Nanda) marriage reception held at RK studios we got the opportunity to click a picture with one of the most dignified, graceful, talented and beautiful Waheeda Rehman ji. Standing next to her in black suit is me, next is Bunto (Dilip Dhawan), next to him is Bunty (Kumar Gaurav).”

Boney Kapoor is the son of film producer Surinder Kapoor. Actor Anil Kapoor is Boney Kapoor's brother. Boney was first married to film producer Mona Shourie with whom he has two children — Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. Mona Shourie died in 2012. Following his divorce from Mona in 1996, he married actress Sridevi. With Sridevi, Boney Kapoor has two daughters —Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. The actress died in Dubai in 2018.

Last year, Boney Kapoor in conversation with The New Indian refuted the reports that Janhvi Kapoor was born out of wedlock. He said, “My marriage with Sri [took place] on June 2, 1996, we exchanged vows. We spent the night there and it was only in January, her pregnancy was seen that we had no choice but to make it public. For the public, we were married only in January 1997, that is the reason why some people still write that she [Janhvi Kapoor] was born before marriage and something like that.”

On the work front, Boney Kapoor made his acting debut last year with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar