Name A Better Combination Than Karisma Kapoor And Her 'Holidaze' Throwback. We'll Wait

Karisma Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: therealkarismakapoor)

Karisma Kapoor, why so stunning? The actress, on Tuesday, shared a stunning picture from her holiday throwback on her Instagram profile. In the picture, Karisma can be seen soaking up the sun, dressed in a black OOTD. She accessorised her look with a pair of sunglasses. Karisma Kapoor captioned the post: "Holidaze." She added the hashtags #takemeback and #tuesdaythoughts to her post. The comments section of her post was filled with heart and fire emojis. "Stunning," wrote a fan. Many others dropped heart and fire emojis and we are not surprised at all.

Take a look at Karisma Kapoor's post here:

Karisma Kapoor's Instagram profile is super fun to follow. On Mother's Day, she shared a super cute throwback from her childhood days along with mom Babita and she captioned it: "Mama and the Mountains #happymothersday."

Earlier this month, the actress attended an Eid bash at Arpita Khan Sharma's Mumbai residence and shared a picture with Biwi No1 co-star Salman Khan and she wrote: "Back with the OG. Eid Mubarak everyone."

Karisma Kapoor is the daughter of actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita. She is the granddaughter of legendary actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor and the great-granddaughter of actor Prithviraj Kapoor. Her sister Kareena, cousin Ranbir Kapoor (son of late actor Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor) are also successful Bollywood actors just like her.

In terms of films, Karisma Kapoor was last seen in the 2012 film Dangerous Ishhq, after which she featured in special roles in films such as Bombay Talkies and Zero. Karisma Kapoor's last project was ALTBalaji's web-series Mentalhood. She will soon star in a project titled Brown, which she announced on her Instagram profile earlier last month.