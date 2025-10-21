Naga Chaitanya Can't Take Eyes Off Sobhita Dhulipala In First Diwali Pics After Marriage

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, who got married in December last year, celebrated their first Diwali together after marriage. Sobhita shared a bunch of pictures on her Instagram feed. The Internet has only two words to shower their praise on the couple: "So pretty!"

What's Happening

For the festive night, Sobhita wore a violet-coloured kurta. She kept her hair tied in a bun and accessories minimal.

Naga Chaitanya wore a pastel-colored kurta for the occasion.

In the pictures, the couple are seen adorably posing for the cameras. In one photo, Naga Chaitanya can't take his eyes off Sobhita, while the actress looks into the camera.

Sobhita poses with a diya and shares a glimpse of their festivities.

The Internet quickly reacted to the pictures.

A large section of users dropped a bunch of heart emojis in the comments section.

Sobhita shared a diya emoji and a heart emoji in the caption.

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya got married on December 4 last year in a traditional Telugu ceremony at the iconic Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad. Celebrities like SS Rajamouli, Nani, and Anurag Kashyap attended the wedding.

Nagarjuna shared the first official pictures from Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding. Sharing the pictures on X (formerly Twitter), Nagarjuna wrote, "Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family, dear Sobhita—you've already brought so much happiness into our lives."

He added, "This celebration holds even deeper meaning as it unfolds under the blessings of ANR garu's statue, installed to mark his centenary year. It feels as though his love and guidance are present with us at every step of this journey. I thank the countless blessings showered upon us today with gratitude." Take a look:

Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. 🌸💫 Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family dear Sobhita—you've already brought so much happiness into our lives. 💐



This celebration holds… pic.twitter.com/oBy83Q9qNm — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) December 4, 2024

The couple got engaged in August, 2024. Naga Chaitanya was earlier married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu.