Amid Rumours Of Second Wedding For Naga Chaitanya, A Sobhita Dhulipala Update

Image was shared on X. (Courtesy: CinemaWithAB)

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are no strangers to dating rumours. Now, a source close to the couple told India Today that the two have been “discussing and considering the idea of making their relationship public soon.” The source has also refuted Naga Chaitanya's second marriage rumours. Several media reports claimed that the actor is planning to marry a businessman's daughter. Dismissing the reports, the source said, “There is no truth to the rumours of Naga [Chaitanya] getting married again to a non-filmy personality. He is still dating Sobhita [Dhulipala] and they are going strong. The couple has been discussing and considering the idea of making their relationship public soon. They are not shy about accepting their love openly in public anymore.”

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's relationship rumours started last year. Several pictures of the two have surfaced on the Internet, from time to time. In August 2022, during an interview, RJ Siddharth Kannan asked Naga Chaitanya to describe Sobhita. The actor said, "I am just gonna smile.” Months later, in November, the couple trended big time after a picture of them went viral on social media.

Earlier this year in March, chef Surender Mohan shared a photograph with Naga Chaitanya on Instagram. Fans were quick to spot Sobhita Dhulipala sitting at the table in the background.

Addressing the relationship rumours during a media interaction, Sobhita Dhulipala said, “For people who speak without knowledge, I don't think I need to answer them. I don't feel the urge to clarify things when I'm not doing anything wrong and it is not my business. Instead of answering or clarifying about things people write with half-knowledge, one must focus on your life, improve it, be calm, and try to be a good person."

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. After four years of marital bliss, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha parted ways. The duo announced their separation in a joint statement on social media in October 2021. Naga Chaitanya and Samantha have worked together in films like Manam, Ye Maaya Chesave, Autonagar Surya and Majili.