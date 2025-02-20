<i>Nadaaniyan</i>: Ibrahim Ali Khan And Khushi Kapoor's Rom-Com To Release On This Date

Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan is all set to impress the masses with his big debut—Nadaaniyan, alongside Khushi Kapoor.

Khushi Kapoor is reeling from all the appreciation coming in for her last release Loveyapa, alongside Junaid Khan. It was during the promotions of this film, that the first song—Ishq Mein from Nadaaniyan dropped. Fans were instantly in love with the fresh onscreen chemistry between Ibrahim and Khushi.

Earlier today, the release date was announced by Netflix, Nadaaniyan is all set to drop on the streaming platform on March 7, 2025.

The teaser begins with the iconic dialogue from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai—Pyaar kya hai? (What is love?) Miss Braganza (Archana Puran Singh) first asked it 27 years ago, and she made a comeback in Nadaaniyan with the same trending dialogue.

It is indeed a sweet trip down the memory lane, to see Miss Braganza back on screen.

Nadaaniyan is here to crack the code for today's generation. Netflix and Dharmatic Entertainment's latest romance drama explores young love, unspoken rules, and the unexpected connections that can turn your world upside down when real feelings enter the complicated equation.

Nadaaniyan takes a deep dive into the delicate maze of Gen Z romance, where emotions are complicated and pretending can sometimes feel all too real.

The film is directed by debutant Shauna Gautam and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra under Dharmatic Entertainment. It also had Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj in key roles.