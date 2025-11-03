<i>Naagin 7</i>: Ektaa Kapoor Unveils Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's New Avatar

Last night, Ektaa Kapoor made one of the biggest announcements regarding the upcoming Naagin season 7 on Bigg Boss 19. She graced the Weekend Ka Vaar episode to reveal the new Naagin of her show.

Not only did the director and producer indulge in playful banter with the host, Salman Khan, but she also played a game with the contestants. This was followed by a sizzling performance by Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, the new face of Ektaa Kapoor's most popular franchise.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Introduced As New Naagin

Naagin is one of the most popular shows on Colors TV, and the hype around it is unmatchable. This year, season 7 will be released, but fans were waiting for the reveal of the new Naagin who will be taking the legacy ahead.

Sharing a video of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as Naagin for season 7, Colors TV captioned it, "Kehte hain ki agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho toh puri kainaat usse tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai! [If you really desire someone, the entire universe strategises to help you meet them]."

"Wo Aa Gai Hai! [She is here]" the caption read further, indicating that the wait for Naagin is finally over.

First Look Of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary As Naagin

The theme of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's character as Naagin is golden, much like it was for other characters on the show played by Mouni Roy, Tejasswi Prakash, and Surbhi Jyoti.

Priyanka looked feisty in her new avatar. In a golden skirt with gathered details and a slit cut paired with a golden bralette, featuring golden fringes, and golden accessories, the actor looked straight out of a folklore.

About Naagin

Naagin is one of the biggest franchises by Ektaa Kapoor. The leads in the stories have been shapeshifting snakes (icchadhari naagin), who have been a part of Indian folklore for centuries.

It is believed that a shapeshifting snake (male or female) can take the form of any human. They are mythical beings who can survive on this planet for over 100 years, and their true purpose is to protect a Nagmani (a sparkling gem like a diamond), which possesses magical powers, one of which is giving life to a person on their deathbed.

For season 7, the storyline will revolve around Kumbh Mela, a sacred fair organised by and for the Hindu community in India. In the brand new season, Naagin, aka Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's character, will face the wrath of a dragon (yes! That's correct). Fans of the fictional drama show are going crazy and eagerly waiting for Naagin season 7 to drop on television.

Also Read | Malti Chahar Claims She Knew Amaal Mallik Before Bigg Boss 19