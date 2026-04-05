<i>Mysaa</i> Poster: Rashmika Mandanna In A Gritty, Fierce Avatar

Rashmika Mandanna turned 30 today (April 5). On the special occasion, the makers of the actress's upcoming film Mysaa released a striking black-and-white poster. She looks battle-worn yet fierce.

What's Happening

The image shows her bruised face and determined stance, teasing a tough, no-holds-barred character.

The makers shared it with the caption: "She ruled with charm...She conquered with grace... Now she's coming with pure RAGE. Team #Mysaa wishes the ever-stunning @iamRashmika a blazing Happy Birthday. Get ready for her most explosive performance yet In cinemas 2026. #HappyBirthdayRashmika".

Produced by Unformula Films and directed by Rawindra Pulle, it unfolds in tribal settings with intense action.

About The Vijay-Rashmika Wedding

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married on February 26 in Udaipur.

Days after the Udaipur wedding, the couple hosted a reception for their industry friends in Hyderabad on March 4.

Following their wedding, the couple made arrangements to distribute sweets across several cities in India. In a note shared on X, the couple wrote, "To the beautiful people of this country. You have always been a part of our journeys and our love. And it would make us truly happy to celebrate our wedding with all of you. And how does India celebrate everything? With mithai and food."

They added, "So on 1 March we are sending trucks filled with love and sweets across the country to share this big moment in our lives with all of you. And we will be doing annadanam in multiple temples across the country. Seeking all your blessings :) With love, Vijay & Rashmika."

Sweets were distributed in cities including Hyderabad, Mahbubnagar, Karimnagar, Delhi, Chandigarh, Noida, Ghaziabad, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Mumbai, Jaipur, Vizag, Vijayawada, Puttaparthi, Kochi, Mysore, Coorg, Bangalore, Coimbatore, Chennai and Pondicherry.

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